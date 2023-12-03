Animal and more dark movies in theatres, on OTT that will leave you unsettled
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
The Girl in Yellow Boots starring Kalki is available on Netflix.
Banned movie Paanch is on YouTube.
Gangs of Wasseypur has themes that will leave you deeply troubled. Watch the movie series on Amazon Prime Video.
Delhi Belly starring Imran Khan is available on Netflix.
Kaun starring Urmila Matondkar is a horror thriller. Watch it on YouTube.
Dev D starring Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill is on Netflix.
Kaalakaandi talks about life, death and karma. Watch it on Hotstar.
Mithya starring Naseeruddin Shah, Ranvir Shorey and more celebs is on Amazon Prime Video.
Rajeev Khandelwal, Paresh Rawal starrer Table no 21 is on JioCinema.
Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi which has Chitrangda Singh, Kay Kay Menon and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles is on Amazon Prime Video.
Dushman starring Kajol has a very dark theme. Watch it on YouTube.
Anjaam deals with stalking and obsession. Watch this Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan starrer on JioCinema.
Animal has a very dark theme too. From troubling marriage to affair, violence, Ranbir starrer has received polarizing reviews.
How many dark-themed movies have you watched?
