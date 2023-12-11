Animal and other most controversial Indian films that left the audience divided
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Animal is one of the most-watched movies in theatres. Well, it has grossed Rs 700 crores worldwide.
Bobby Deol starrer is all set to become one of the highest-grossing movies. But the movie has courted controversies due to its themes.
Animal received a mixed response from the audience because there were a few who were triggered by the darker theme and alpha male Ranbir in the movie. And there are more controversial movies...
Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani got a mixed response because Kabir was toxic.
The Kashmir Files was one of the blockbusters of 2022. However, due to its controversial nature, it was called a propaganda movie.
The Kerala Story also got a mixed response from the audience. The controversy around Islamic militants left the audience divided.
Bawaal was released on OTT. The movie's comparison of a relationship with Auschwitz left viewers cringing.
Padmaavat starring Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer was controversial because of historical figures. It got a lot of criticism as well as love.
OMG 2 starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar and even its predecessor (OMG) got a mixed response due to its context.
PK had religious references in the movie. Moreover, the India-Pakistan angle also added to the audience's mixed reactions.
Sanju showcased the life of Sanjay Dutt and talked about his arrest for the Mumbai attack as well. However, some felt that it was a glossed-over approach.
