Animal and other movies, series that bring to light marital rape and domestic abuse
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is running extremely well at the box office but the film has also been criticised for highlighting marital rape and domestic abuse.
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo also bring marital rape and domestic abuse to the light.
Alia Bhatt’s Darlings focuses on a woman’s courage to stand against domestic abuse.
The Color Purple portrays various forms of abuse, including marital rape, faced by African American women in the early 20th century.
Provoked portrays the journey of a woman who faced domestic abuse and took a stand against it.
Astitva tackles the theme of extramarital affairs, and spousal abuse.
Big Little Lies explores domestic abuse and its repercussions on a group of women's lives.
Thappad explores the aftermath of domestic violence and societal perceptions of marital abuse.
The Invisible Man showcases a woman's fight against her abusive and invisible ex-partner.
Sleeping with the Enemy illustrates the life of a woman trying to escape an abusive marriage.
