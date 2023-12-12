Animal and other movies, series that bring to light marital rape and domestic abuse

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is running extremely well at the box office but the film has also been criticised for highlighting marital rape and domestic abuse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo also bring marital rape and domestic abuse to the light.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt’s Darlings focuses on a woman’s courage to stand against domestic abuse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Color Purple portrays various forms of abuse, including marital rape, faced by African American women in the early 20th century.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Provoked portrays the journey of a woman who faced domestic abuse and took a stand against it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Astitva tackles the theme of extramarital affairs, and spousal abuse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big Little Lies explores domestic abuse and its repercussions on a group of women's lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thappad explores the aftermath of domestic violence and societal perceptions of marital abuse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Invisible Man showcases a woman's fight against her abusive and invisible ex-partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sleeping with the Enemy illustrates the life of a woman trying to escape an abusive marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Year Ender 2023: Top 10 popular Indian movies that shattered box office records

 

 Find Out More