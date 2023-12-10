Animal and other movies that crossed 400 crores mark at the Box Office in record time
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal passed the 600 crores mark Worldwide at the Box Office on just the 9th day of its release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie also crossed the 400 crore mark in domestic earnings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Only a few movies have been able to achieve this feat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This year was one of the biggest for Bollywood as it saw 3 movies breaking that mark which wasn’t even achieved before.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first one was Gadar 2, marking the comeback of Sunny Deol, the action movie minted 525 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh also made a comeback this year with Pathaan in January and it made 543 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He didn’t stop at Pathaan, his next movie Jawan made the highest-ever-earning movie and made a mind boggling 643 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before this year we saw two more movies achieve this feat and both movies came from the Southern Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF Chapter 2, which was released last year made 434 crores as its lifetime earnings, the first part set up the second one for the huge success it became.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bahubali: The Conclusion was released in 2017 and became the first ever movie to cross the 400 and 500 crores mark in India, it made 510 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It sure would be interesting to see what records the Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal would be able to break.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 50 Shades of Grey and more books recommended by Shah Rukh Khan
Find Out More