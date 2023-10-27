Animal and other Top 9 Bollywood movies that made Karwa Chauth all the more special

Here are some Bollywood movies that celebrate the Karwa Chauth festival.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Animal

The upcoming film Animal captures Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding journey including Karwa Chauth in the song Satranga.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The festival is briefly shown in this family drama, adding to the grandeur and traditions portrayed in the film.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The movie portrays the celebration of Karwa Chauth, reflecting the cultural aspects of love and commitment.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The movie includes a memorable Karwa Chauth scene where Simran observes the fast for her love, Raj.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun

The film features a joyful Karwa Chauth sequence, where the characters engage in rituals and celebrations.

Biwi No. 1

Karwa Chauth has an important scene in the film as Salman Khan’s character is double timing with his wife and girlfriend but fails to cover the truth.

Baghban

In this emotional drama, the festival is celebrated as Amitabh Bachchan's character, Raj, observes his wife's fast, highlighting the enduring love in their relationship.

Ishq Vishq

This romantic drama briefly includes a Karwa Chauth scene that adds a traditional touch to the storyline.

Yes Boss

This film features the sweetest Karwa Chauth scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Thank You

The film briefly features the Karwa Chauth festival, emphasizing the theme of love and fidelity.

