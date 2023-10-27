Animal and other Top 9 Bollywood movies that made Karwa Chauth all the more special

Here are some Bollywood movies that celebrate the Karwa Chauth festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
The upcoming film Animal captures Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding journey including Karwa Chauth in the song Satranga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The festival is briefly shown in this family drama, adding to the grandeur and traditions portrayed in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie portrays the celebration of Karwa Chauth, reflecting the cultural aspects of love and commitment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie includes a memorable Karwa Chauth scene where Simran observes the fast for her love, Raj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film features a joyful Karwa Chauth sequence, where the characters engage in rituals and celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karwa Chauth has an important scene in the film as Salman Khan’s character is double timing with his wife and girlfriend but fails to cover the truth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this emotional drama, the festival is celebrated as Amitabh Bachchan's character, Raj, observes his wife's fast, highlighting the enduring love in their relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This romantic drama briefly includes a Karwa Chauth scene that adds a traditional touch to the storyline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film features the sweetest Karwa Chauth scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film briefly features the Karwa Chauth festival, emphasizing the theme of love and fidelity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
