Animal baddie Bobby Deol is a die-hard romantic at heart; these photos with wife are proof
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
With the release of Animal, not just Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol too is ruling the headlines. He is the dreaded antagonist in the film.
From his transformation to action scenes, fans are in love with him. But here's another side of him that fans would love.
Bobby Deol is a die-hard romantic at heart and these pictures with his wife Tanya Deol are proof of it.
Bobby and Tanya's love story too is nothing short of a Bollywood film.
It was love at first sight for Bobby Deol. He saw Tanya at a cafe in Mumbai along with her friends and instantly fell in love with her.
As per reports, he then asked his friends for her phone number and asked her on a date.
The duo reportedly found a lot of common ground and connected instantly.
Despite being a star with Barsaat, Bobby Deol ensured to spend as much time possible with Tanya and their love story began.
Bobby Deol then proposed Tanya for marriage. He took her to the same cafe, went down on his knees and popped the question.
Lady took no time to say yes!
It was in 1996 that Bobby Deol and Tanya tied the knot in a proper Bollywood-style wedding.
Now isn't that a beautiful love story? Since then the duo have been truly, madly, deeply in love with each other.
