Animal box office collecting day 9: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues to roar surpassing Jawan, Tiger 3 and Gadar 2

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is roaring at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The gangster drama has completed 9 days of theatrical run and shows no sign of slowing down.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial has registered Rs 402 crore nett India collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film collected Rs 38.34 crore on day 9 at the domestic box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With 9th day collection Animal beat blockbuster films of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Sunny Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal defeated Jawan, Pathan, Tiger and Gadar 2 on day 9.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan made a business of Rs 19.1 crore on day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan box office collection day 9 is Rs 15.65 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 minted Rs 7.35 crore on the 9th day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 collected Rs 31.07 crore on its 9th theatrical day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karishma Tanna: Performances that stood out on OTT in 2023

 

 Find Out More