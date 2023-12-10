Animal box office collecting day 9: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues to roar surpassing Jawan, Tiger 3 and Gadar 2
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is roaring at the box office.
The gangster drama has completed 9 days of theatrical run and shows no sign of slowing down.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial has registered Rs 402 crore nett India collection.
The film collected Rs 38.34 crore on day 9 at the domestic box office.
With 9th day collection Animal beat blockbuster films of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Sunny Deol.
Animal defeated Jawan, Pathan, Tiger and Gadar 2 on day 9.
Jawan made a business of Rs 19.1 crore on day.
Pathaan box office collection day 9 is Rs 15.65 crore.
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 minted Rs 7.35 crore on the 9th day.
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 collected Rs 31.07 crore on its 9th theatrical day.
