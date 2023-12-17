Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor movie hits Rs 800 crore mark; has 4 days before Dunki to beat Pathaan

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023

Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor has turned out to be the biggest hit of Ranbir Kapoor.



Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is minting massive moolah at the box office.



The film earned more than Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day.



By the end of day 16, the movie has crossed Rs 800 crore mark worldwide.



As per the official numbers, the total collection of the film is Rs 817.36 crore.



In India, Animal is inching towards Rs 500 crore mark.



At the domestic market, Animal's box office collection stands at Rs 497.94 crore by the end of day 16.



Animal now has only four days to break Pathaan's record.



Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's total box office collection is said to be Rs 1,050.30 crore.



Why we say Animal has four days to mint money is because Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki is releasing on December 21.



Dunki is expected to take box office by storm.



Plus, Prabhas' movie Salaar is releasing on December 22.



With the release of two big films, Animal's pace at box office may slow down.



