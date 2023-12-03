Animal box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol new movie beats Adipurush, Gadar 3 and more 2023 hits

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan minted Rs 77.83 crore on its first Saturday.

Animal collected approximately Rs 66.59 crore on the first Saturday.

And by doing so, it beat Adipurush, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more movies.

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and more celebs minted Rs 65.25 crores.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone and John Abraham collected Rs 53.25 crore.

Gadar 2 did a business of Rs 43.08 crore. The film starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and more.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo collected Rs 38.3 crore on the first Saturday.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer earned Rs 34.3 crore on its first Saturday.

The ensemble cast period drama PS 2 made Rs 26.2 in India.

Salman Khan movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected Rs 25.75 crores on Saturday.

On its first Saturday, Waltair Veerayya minted Rs 19.8 crore all over India.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi movie Tiger 3 collected Rs 18.5 crore on 1st Saturday. It was the 8th day of its release.

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu collected Rs 18.4 crores on the first Saturday.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani did a business of Rs 16.05 crore.

OMG 2 starring Pankaj Tripathi had a decent Saturday with a Rs 15.3 crore box office collection.

One of the most successful movies of 2023, The Kerala Story did a business of Rs 11 crore.

Thunivu made a business of Rs 11 crore on the first Saturday.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor made a business of Rs 10.34 on the first Saturday.

