Animal box office collection day 4 early estimates: Ranbir Kapoor film to pass Monday test
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Animal headlined by Ranbir Kapoor has been roaring at the box office ever since it was released.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial is having a successful theatrical run with an unprecedented collection.
The film made a record-breaking business on opening and continued to do so in the following days.
However, the question is will it manage to pass the Monday test?
The film released on 1st December minted Rs 116 crore worldwide and collected Rs 356 crore in three days.
Over the weekend the business was impressive but the actual test would be on 1st Monday.
According to Sacnilk reports, Animal is expected to collect only Rs 12.84 crore while it earned Rs 63.8, 66.27, and 71. 46 crore in the first 3 days respectively.
With advance booking the film has so far made Rs 11 crore.
Ranbir’s film is expected to see a drop on 1st Monday, however, it is still awaited to see if it will pick up with over-the-counter tickets or last-moment bookings.
Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri.
