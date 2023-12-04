Animal box office collection day 4 early estimates: Ranbir Kapoor film to pass Monday test

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023

Animal headlined by Ranbir Kapoor has been roaring at the box office ever since it was released.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial is having a successful theatrical run with an unprecedented collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film made a record-breaking business on opening and continued to do so in the following days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, the question is will it manage to pass the Monday test?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film released on 1st December minted Rs 116 crore worldwide and collected Rs 356 crore in three days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Over the weekend the business was impressive but the actual test would be on 1st Monday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to Sacnilk reports, Animal is expected to collect only Rs 12.84 crore while it earned Rs 63.8, 66.27, and 71. 46 crore in the first 3 days respectively.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With advance booking the film has so far made Rs 11 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir’s film is expected to see a drop on 1st Monday, however, it is still awaited to see if it will pick up with over-the-counter tickets or last-moment bookings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kannagi and 8 other Tamil movies and web series with female leads to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More