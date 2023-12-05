Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor starrer witnesses a drop yet beats Gadar 2 on 1st Monday
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is humongous at the box office.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial had a blockbuster start earning Rs 63.8 crore.
The film continued its record-breaking business in the opening weekend making a total of Rs 201 crore in India.
However, Animal witnessed a drop in the collection on the fourth day.
Compared to the weekend collection the movie failed to pass the Monday test.
Animal minted Rs 39.9 crore at the domestic box office on day 4 which was 1st Monday.
Despite a high slide in the collection Animal managed to beat Gadar 2.
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 collected Rs 38.7 crore on day 4 or say 1st Monday.
Animal is high on action and violence film that revolves around a son’s unconditional love for his father.
The movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.
Thanks For Reading!
