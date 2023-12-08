Animal Box Office Collection Overseas: Ranbir Kapoor film shattering lifetime records like a blitzkrieg; here's a detailed look
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Animal is going great guns at the overseas box office
Animal has made Rs 153 crores overseas so far
Animal has beaten Baahubali in the North America and Canada market
In India, it has overtaken Gadar 2 and KGF 2
Animal is in the top two films in Australia
Animal has beaten Padmavaat in Australia
Animal is highest A-rated grossing Indian film abroad
Animal has made above USD 20 million this year
Animal is a rage at the Indian box office
Animal is a roaring success taking people by surprise
Ranbir Kapoor has wowed everyone with his performance
