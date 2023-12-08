Animal Box Office Collection Overseas: Ranbir Kapoor film shattering lifetime records like a blitzkrieg; here's a detailed look

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Animal is going great guns at the overseas box office

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal has made Rs 153 crores overseas so far

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal has beaten Baahubali in the North America and Canada market

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In India, it has overtaken Gadar 2 and KGF 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is in the top two films in Australia

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal has beaten Padmavaat in Australia

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is highest A-rated grossing Indian film abroad

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal has made above USD 20 million this year

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is a rage at the Indian box office

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is a roaring success taking people by surprise

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor has wowed everyone with his performance

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The top 10 best Christmas movies to watch with family and kids on Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More