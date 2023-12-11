Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor BEATS Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Gadar 2 to make highest nett business in 10 days
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
At number 10 is Bajrangi Bhaijaan with a box office collection of Rs 240.72 crores nett in 10 days.
Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai is placed 9th. It did a business of Rs 234.75 crores in 10 days.
Dangal starring Aamir Khan minted Rs 264.21 crores in 10 days. It is at number 8.
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is placed 7th with 10 days box office of Rs 265.48 crores.
Yash starrer KGF 2 sits at number 6 with a box office collection of Rs 298.44 crores in 10 days.
Prabhas, Rana, Anusha Shetty starrer Baahubali 2 has grabbed 5th place. It minted Rs 327.75 crores in 10 days.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earned Rs 364.50 crores in 10 days. Pathaan is placed a number 4.
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is number 3 with a 10-day collection of Rs 375.10 crores.
Animal has beaten Pathaan and Gadar 2 to get a place in the Top 2.
It made a box office collection of Rs 388.38 crores nett in 10 days. These are just Hindi collections.
Jawan is still ruling the roost with a business of Rs 396.18 crores in 10 days.
