Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to rule, Sam Bahadur struggles, no trace of Tiger 3
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is working extremely well at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that highlights the father-son bond is being loved by masses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal continues to rule at the box office while its competitive film Sam Bahadur struggles to gain numbers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial has minted Rs 39.38 crore on day 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With this nett India box office collection stands at Rs 284.87 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the other hand, Sam Bahadur released on the same day has a low pace in collection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Bahadur based on field marshal Sam Manekshaw has collected Rs 3.50 crore on day 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over the weekend Vicky Kaushal film has minted Rs 9 crore and 10 crore after opening with Rs 6.25 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meghna Gulzar's directorial now stands at Rs 32.55 crore nett India box office collection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 which completed 25 theatrical days has no traces at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 earned approximately Rs 1.15 crore and its total domestic collection stands at Rs 281.54 crore as per Sacnilk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal has surpassed Tiger 3 total collection in just 5 days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mukesh Ambani’s educational qualifications, net worth and lesser known facts
Find Out More