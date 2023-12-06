Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to rule, Sam Bahadur struggles, no trace of Tiger 3

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is working extremely well at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film that highlights the father-son bond is being loved by masses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal continues to rule at the box office while its competitive film Sam Bahadur struggles to gain numbers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial has minted Rs 39.38 crore on day 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With this nett India box office collection stands at Rs 284.87 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the other hand, Sam Bahadur released on the same day has a low pace in collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sam Bahadur based on field marshal Sam Manekshaw has collected Rs 3.50 crore on day 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Over the weekend Vicky Kaushal film has minted Rs 9 crore and 10 crore after opening with Rs 6.25 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meghna Gulzar's directorial now stands at Rs 32.55 crore nett India box office collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 which completed 25 theatrical days has no traces at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 earned approximately Rs 1.15 crore and its total domestic collection stands at Rs 281.54 crore as per Sacnilk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal has surpassed Tiger 3 total collection in just 5 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mukesh Ambani’s educational qualifications, net worth and lesser known facts

 

 Find Out More