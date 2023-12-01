Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film creates history in the US
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’ is a story about the relationship between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor will be portraying the father’s role in the film.
The film’s plot revolves around the urge to get powers, the crime world and its dangers.
The film will be released today, December 1, 2023. People have booked their tickets in advance and have proved their loyalty towards Ranbir.
The official Twitter handle of the movie shared the good news today with their fans about how ‘Animal’ has created magic in North America.
They shared the news and told their fans that Animal is the first ever Hindi film to cross $1 million in North America.
“History is made!! #Animal crossed $1 million in North America premieres at 5:30pm PST! First ever Hindi film to achieve this feat! Many more records will be broken!”, the note said.
The film is getting positive reviews from fans and people are making the shows housefull by booking well in advance.
The film also features Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna with a good amount of screen time.
