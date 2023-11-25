Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film to break Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 day 1 record
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Animal, the much-anticipated film starring Ranbir Kapoor, is slated for a December 1 release in theaters.
Fans have shown immense excitement over Ranbir's portrayal in the film shortly after the trailer launch.
Sacnilk report anticipates a remarkable performance on Animal's opening day, despite advance bookings not yet commenced.
Although advance bookings are pending, the film is expected to make a significant impact at the box office.
The report suggests Animal might earn Rs 50 crore nett on its opening day.
If this is true then RK’s Animal will potentially surpass Gadar 2's opening day record.
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 made a business of Rs 40.10 crore on its release day.
This could mark the most impressive opening in Ranbir Kapoor's career thus far.
In the US, early bookings have begun, selling 3,200 tickets across 206 locations.
Advance booking in India commences on Sunday, November 26.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles.
