Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film to break Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 day 1 record

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023

Animal, the much-anticipated film starring Ranbir Kapoor, is slated for a December 1 release in theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans have shown immense excitement over Ranbir's portrayal in the film shortly after the trailer launch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacnilk report anticipates a remarkable performance on Animal's opening day, despite advance bookings not yet commenced.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Although advance bookings are pending, the film is expected to make a significant impact at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The report suggests Animal might earn Rs 50 crore nett on its opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If this is true then RK’s Animal will potentially surpass Gadar 2's opening day record.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 made a business of Rs 40.10 crore on its release day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This could mark the most impressive opening in Ranbir Kapoor's career thus far.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the US, early bookings have begun, selling 3,200 tickets across 206 locations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Advance booking in India commences on Sunday, November 26.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: What is Virat Kohli like in real life? A fan interaction reveals it all

 

 Find Out More