Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer beats Jawan, Tiger 3; becomes 2nd biggest opener in Australia

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan minted $566K in Australia on day 1.

As per trade expert, Nishit Shaw, Animal is at number 2 with a $533K opening day record.

Shah Rukh Khan movie Jawan is at number 3. It made$398K on day 1 in Australia.

SLB's Padmaavat starring Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid starrer made $365K in Australia on day 1.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer new movie did a business of $337K on day 1.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush earned $320 in Australia on day 1.

Brahmastra, a Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie collected $306K in Australia.

Another Ranbir starrer, Sanju minted $262K on day 1.

Aamir Khan's Dangal earned $247K on day 1 in Australia.

Tiger Zinda Hai is at number 10 with a box office collection of $205K on day 1.

Lord Bobby Deol stole the limelight in Animal. However, fans have been complaining about the limited role in the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor has brought his ace game with Animal. It's gonna break records.

