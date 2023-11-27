Animal box office: Records Ranbir Kapoor will have to break to become one of the biggest films of 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor starrer gangster drama Animal is all set to release on 1st December.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here are some records that the film will have to beat to become one of the biggest films of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan holds the record of the highest single-day collection minting Rs 80 crore on the first Sunday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal will have to collect more than Jawan’s opening day collection of Rs 75 crore to become the highest opening movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To become the highest-grossing film in India, Baahubali is the benchmark with a collection of Rs 1429 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the highest-grossing film of 2023 with a collection of Rs 1148 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan set a milestone of the highest collection on 1st Saturday earning Rs 68.72 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Again Jawan has a record of the highest 1st Sunday earning Rs 71.63 crore in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal will have to beat Jawan for the highest weekend collection. SRK’s film minted Rs 286.16 crore in 1st weekend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK’s film Pathaan has highest week 1 collection record making a business of Rs 634 crore worldwide in seven days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 most emotional Hindi movies on OTT that will make you cry
Find Out More