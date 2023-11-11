Animal box office to take a huge blow due to its release between Tiger 3 and Dunki?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
The end of 2023 will see big releases of Tiger 3, Dunki, Animal, and Salaar.
Bollywood Life tweeted a poll to understand audience thoughts on which movie they would watch in theaters.
And result is quite clear with the highest votes for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal receives votes as low as 2.1 %.
Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a highly anticipated big-budget gangster movie.
Animal is releasing in between two big releases Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Dunki headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.
Both movies have a strong fanbase thanks to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom and likely it may affect the Animal box office.
Tiger 3 and Dunki both are festival releases when people have off and they prefer going out with family which sometimes gives a hike in the movie business.
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is releasing on regular days on 1st December.
The film will also clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur which is a biographical film.
Well, right now all can be speculation until results will be out on 1st December 2023 when Animal hits theaters.
