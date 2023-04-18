Animal cast fees will leave you dazed
Apr 18, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor reportedly has taken Rs 70 crore for Animal. His character is reportedly Alpha.
Rashmika Mandanna reportedly has charged Rs 4 crore for Animal. She will be the leading lady of the movie.
Anil Kapoor reportedly will play Ranbir Kapoor's dad in the movie and has taken Rs 2 crore for the same.
Bobby Deol will have a pivotal role in the movie for which he has charged Rs 4 crore.
Raghav Binani reportedly is charging Rs 50 lakh for Animal.
Bipin Karki reportedly will play Ranbir's brother and has charged Rs 50 lakh for Animal.
Animal is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Recently the team of Animal wrapped up the international shoot at London.
Ranbir's rugged look from the movie was revealed on December 31, 2022.
Are you excited to watch Animal?
