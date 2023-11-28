Animal: Details about Rashmika Mandanna’s character revealed

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of Animal, opened up on Rashmika Mandanna’s role in his upcoming movie Animal.

He pointed out that the movie would go heavy on romance with the new duo Ranbir and Rashmika.

The pairing of Rashmika with Ranbir has generated great buzz on the internet and fans are excited to see them.

Rashmika will play Geetanjali which would be significant to the movie as she will be seen as the one deeply connected with Ranbir.

Rashmika's role is of someone who understands the hero better than his parents which shows how deep will be their chemistry.

Rashmika completed dubbing for Animal in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada all by herself which shows just how dedicated she is to the movie.

Animal is set to clash against Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur which will also be releasing on December 1.

