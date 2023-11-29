Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, SS Rajamouli, and more best South Indian filmmakers known for blockbuster films
Nov 29, 2023
SS Rajamouli has delivered blockbuster movies like the Baahubali series and RRR.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has helmed Arjun Reddy, and Kabir Singh, and his upcoming film Animal is an epic action drama.
SS Rajamouli also praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his risk-taking and experimental nature.
Mani Ratnam is a renowned veteran director in the South film industry and his latest directorial is Ponniyin Selvan.
Prashanth Neel is known for directing the blockbuster KGF starring Yash.
Atlee Kumar is currently basking in the praise for Jawan headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.
Lokesh Kanagaraj is a highly acclaimed director and is popular for hit films like Master, Vikram, and Leo.
Sukumar recently delivered a blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun.
S Shankar is widely known for directing Robot and Indian.
