Animal diva Tripti Dimri and 8 other actresses who won the National Crush tag
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
Tripti Dimri has been going viral over the internet thanks to her performance in Animal. 2
She has gained mass following over the same and some fans have already labelled her as the National Crush.
These are some more actresses who have been labelled as the National Crush.
Before Tripti, it was her fellow Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna who had the title.
Tara Sutaria is also one of the names who is called the same, thanks to her performance in movies like SOTY and her social media presence.
After gaining spotlight thanks to her role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha Patani and her social media posts have been driving her fans crazy.
Priya Prakash Varrier was one of the first actresses who gained this title after her wink clip from her movie went viral on the internet.
Sreeleela, an American actress who works in Telugu and Kannada movies has been labelled the same by her fans from the south.
Manushi Chillar won the Miss World in 2017 and gained the title since.
Starkid Jahnvi Kapoor is also one of the favourites from the fans thanks to her social media posts.
After a sizzling performance in viral song Bom Diggy, Sakshi Malik went viral and is still widely loved by the fans.
The singing sensation, Shirley Setia has been titled the same by the fans thanks to her sweet performances combined with her acting prowess.
