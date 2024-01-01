Animal, Dunki and more new theatrical movies all set to release on OTT in early 2024
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is about a father-son relationship. It was released on December 1, 2023 in theatres.
Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and star Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others in main roles.
Sam Bahadur is a biopic on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw wherein he played a pivotal role in India's victory in the 1971 war.
Killer Soup is a new crime thriller series starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma. It will premiere on OTT on January 11, 2024 on Netflix.
Hi Nanna stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The story is about a doting father and his 6-year-old daughter.
Karmma Calling features Raveena Tandon in the lead role and is the Hindi adaptation of the American drama series Revenge.
Do Patti features Kriti Sanon and Kajol in main roles. The film is a suspense thriller directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Indian Police Force Season 1 features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. It will be released on January 19.
Good Grief is about Marc who lives in the shadow of her husband, Oliver.
Griselda is a biographical series about drug empire led by Griselda Blanco.
