Animal for Ranbir Kapoor, Udta Punjab for Alia Bhatt and more career-redefining movies
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor is emotional, stubborn, intense and whatnot in Animal. The layers just from the trailer provide a thrill.
Even fans agree that Animal is going to be the biggest one for Ranbir.
Alia Bhatt's role in Udta Punjab was a career-redefining one.
Vicky Kaushal became a household name with URI.
Kiara Adani took up the boldest role of her career Lust Stories.
By essaying Leela in Ram Leela, Deepika Padukone challenged herself and she proved her merit.
Varun Dhawan surprised his fans with an intense movie like Badlapur.
Sidharth Malhotra left everyone in awe with Shershaah.
Aashram changed the whole career path for Bobby Deol. And now, he is going to charge again with Animal.
Sunny Deol's career has taken a new direction after Gadar 2's success.
Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood and with Quantico, she created her own identity.
For Shahid Kapoor, it was Haider. He did an awesome job.
