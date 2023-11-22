Animal helps Rashmika Mandanna regain footing in Most Popular female stars list; Check Top 10 beauties

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023

Alia Bhatt is ruling hearts as always. She is number 1.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is placed 2nd yet again.

Jawan beauty Deepika Padukone is in the third spot yet again.

Jawan release keeps Nayanthara at number 4 this time as well.

Leo brought Trisha Krishnan at number 6 from 8.

Tiger 3 has not helped boost Katrina Kaif. Maybe, it will reflect next month.

Kajal Aggarwal has maintained her spot at number 7 this time too.

Kiara Advani has grabbed the 8th spot on the Most Popular Female stars list.

Tamannaah Bhatia made headlines for her wedding, relationship and more. She is placed 9th.

Rashmika Mandanna is at number 10. The actress has made a re-entry.

The buzz around Animal movie and the assets that were dropped kept her in the news.

Moreover, the actress also made headlines for her deepfake video.

