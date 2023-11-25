Animal: Here's how Bobby Deol got the beast body in just 4 months for Ranbir Kapoor film

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023

Animal trailer was released 2 days back and what grabbed more attention is the villain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol plays a negative character in Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans went frenzy after seeing a glimpse of Bobby Deol’s character in the trailer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Bobby Deol has achieved this chiseled body and physique in 4 months.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol sweated a lot undergoing a rigorous training.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood fitness expert Prajwal Shetty has revealed that he gave a strict training to the actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The final shirtless fight scene between Ranbir and Bobby in the trailer sparked extensive conversations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prajwal Shetty informed Aaj Tak that a rigorous training regimen was set up for the actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to the fitness expert, Bobby trained twice daily and refrained from consuming sweets for four months.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol's dedication is evident in his rigorous efforts to sculpt his physique for Animal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth still higher than Shweta Nanda's despite Amitabh Bachchan gifting Prateeksha to her

 

 Find Out More