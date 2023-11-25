Animal: Here's how Bobby Deol got the beast body in just 4 months for Ranbir Kapoor film
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Animal trailer was released 2 days back and what grabbed more attention is the villain.
Bobby Deol plays a negative character in Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster drama.
Fans went frenzy after seeing a glimpse of Bobby Deol’s character in the trailer.
Reportedly, Bobby Deol has achieved this chiseled body and physique in 4 months.
Bobby Deol sweated a lot undergoing a rigorous training.
Bollywood fitness expert Prajwal Shetty has revealed that he gave a strict training to the actor.
The final shirtless fight scene between Ranbir and Bobby in the trailer sparked extensive conversations.
Prajwal Shetty informed Aaj Tak that a rigorous training regimen was set up for the actor.
According to the fitness expert, Bobby trained twice daily and refrained from consuming sweets for four months.
Bobby Deol's dedication is evident in his rigorous efforts to sculpt his physique for Animal.
