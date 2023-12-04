Animal, Jawan and more 2023 movies that made record-breaking business in 3 days of release
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is making record-breaking business upon its release.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial collected Rs 116 crore worldwide on its opening day.
Ranbir Kapoor has registered his biggest opener with Animal, earlier Sanju was on top.
The film has made an impressive business of Rs 201.77 crore in 3 days, according to Sacnilk reports.
Apart from Animal here are Bollywood movies that made record-breaking earnings in 3 theatrical days in 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earned Rs 206.06 crore in 3 days.
Pathaan did a business of Rs 166.75 crore.
In 3 days Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 minted Rs 148 crore.
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 earned Rs 134.88 crore.
Adipurush was a disappointment yet it collected Rs 221.1 crore in the first 3 days.
