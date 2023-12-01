Animal movie review: Top 10 reasons to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika new movie

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is making it to the theatres today and fans cannot keep calm.

The advance ticket bookings guarantee that Animal will take a flying start. If you haven't booked yet, here are top reasons why you should.

Animal appears to be a must watch to see Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. He plays a character with grey shades and is filled with raw, rugged machoism.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a proven track record of delivering hit films. He has an edge that translates well on screen.

The core of film Animal is family drama. The twisted equation between Ranbir's character and his father played by Anil Kapoor makes it intriguing.

The trailer of Animal revealed that the action scenes of Animal are top-notch and will give you adrenaline rush instantly.

Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and early reviews suggest that she has given a fine performance in Animal.

Romance is also an important part of Animal and the chemistry shared by Ranbir and Rashmika seems to be the USP of the film.

Of course, Bobby Deol cannot be excluded from the list. He is the antagonist and one must say he has turned out to be a fine actor.

From Arjan Vaillay to Hua Main, the songs of Animal are guaranteed chartbusters. The background score too is quite impressive and will catch onto you.

