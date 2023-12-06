Animal on OTT: Check release details, platform and more about Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol film
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor headliner Animal is doing phenomenal at the box office.
Within 4 days of its release, the film entered the Rs 400 crore club worldwide.
The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film has now got its OTT release.
Reportedly, the digital rights of Animal have been bought by streaming giant Netflix.
However, the OTT release date is still not confirmed.
Usually, movies land on OTT platforms 45-60 days after their theatrical run.
Hence having been released on 1st December Animal is expected to make a digital release by the end of January or in February 2024.
Meanwhile, the movie has minted Rs 246.23 crore nett in India.
Animal highlights a troubled relationship between a father and a son but their love is above all.
Apart from Ranbir the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.
