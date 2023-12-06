Animal on OTT: Check release details, platform and more about Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol film

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor headliner Animal is doing phenomenal at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Within 4 days of its release, the film entered the Rs 400 crore club worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film has now got its OTT release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, the digital rights of Animal have been bought by streaming giant Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, the OTT release date is still not confirmed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Usually, movies land on OTT platforms 45-60 days after their theatrical run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hence having been released on 1st December Animal is expected to make a digital release by the end of January or in February 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, the movie has minted Rs 246.23 crore nett in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal highlights a troubled relationship between a father and a son but their love is above all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apart from Ranbir the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Archies Screening: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan and more who slayed the red carpet

 

 Find Out More