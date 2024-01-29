Animal on OTT: Fan theories on what to expect in Animal Park
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Animal was a super-hit movie last year with characters that were equally loved by the fans.
Despite the various controversies and the toxic portrayals, the movie received a good response both on its initial release and OTT release as well.
The post-credit scene of the movie made sure to keep the window open for a possible sequence.
After a few days of the release of the movie and a good response from the audience, the director announced Animal Park which will be the sequel.
Now, Animal Park could go several ways and there are various fan theories about it which we are going to discuss.
The expectation as of right now is just that the new Ranbir will be out to take revenge against Ranvijay for the death of his cousin.
The movie could also cover up the past of the character of Bobby Deol.
Bobby Deol had a short role in the movie as Abrar and spoiler alert he dies in the movie, even though his role was small his acting didn't go unappreciated.
Fan theories suggest that this violent family fighting is expected to continue as that’s the main premise of the show.
The two families, or cousins more like are expected to continue clashing sending even more bloodshed sequences for us fans.
There could also be flashbacks of Ranvijay's dad so that we can get to know more about his past and the root of this rivalry.
