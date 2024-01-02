Animal Park: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals shocking new information
Nishant
Jan 02, 2024
Animal was a huge hit but that’s not all, the movie ended with a post-credit scene that clearly hinted towards a second part.
The second part of the movie was later announced to be called, Animal Park.
There have been talks that Animal Park will still have violence but the emotional aspect will be given more importance.
Bobby Deol’ character Abrar who was murdered in the first part will be revived in the second according to sources.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently spilled beans about the next part in an interview as well.
Sandeep discussed the choice of making Bobby Deol's character a Muslim in the movie Animal.
Sandeep noted that during challenging times, people often turn to alternative religions like Islam or Christianity, and rarely Hinduism.
The character Abrar, portrayed by Bobby Deol, has multiple wives and children, allowing for a more complex family dynamic in the story.
Sandeep clarified that the intent wasn't to depict Muslims negatively but to add dramatic depth to the narrative.
Certain scenes in the film, particularly one involving Abrar's depiction of marital rape, have faced criticism.
The portrayal of Abrar's complexities and the controversial scenes have sparked debate while also getting compliments for how well it was played by Bobby Deol.
