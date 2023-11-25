Animal: Ranbir Kapoor beats Shah Rukh Khan but unable to defeat Prabhas
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal is scheduled to hit the screens on 1st December.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Reddy Vanga released the trailer of his movie and it has smashed a lot of records before the actual release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has entered the list of the top 10 most viewed trailers in the first 24 hours.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF: Chapter 2 was one of the most awaited movies and tops the list with 106.5 Million views.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas’ Adipurush has bad VFX that turned it into a disappointment, it garnered 74 Million views.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal comes in at number 3 with 71.4 Million, it is a big feat, all that’s left is to see how it performs on the big screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhe Shyam, another movie starring Prabhas but this time not action but romance, 57.5 Million views.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How can Shah Rukh Khan miss out on a list like this as he made his entry with Jawan (Prevue), 55 Million views.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, RRR garnered 51.1 Million views in 24 hours.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the second movie of Ranbir Kapoor on the list. The trailer sure did well with 50.9 Million views.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas comes in with his 3rd entry on the list in the form of Saaho, 49 Million views.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cirkus, a comedy action movie directed by Rohit Shetty got 45 Million views.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following the story of the great Indian emperor, Samrat Prithviraj played by Akshay Kumar had 43.8 Million views.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rashmika Mandanna's Geetha Govindam with Vijay and other pairings that left us wanting for more
Find Out More