Animal roars at the box office on day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Pathaan, Gadar 2
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has been roaring high at the box office since its release day.
The film had the biggest opener collecting Rs 116 crore worldwide on day 1.
On day 3 Animal made a business of Rs 71.7 crore in India adding to the total of Rs 201.77 crore.
It's been just 3 days and Animal beats records of the biggest Bollywood movies released in 2023.
Ranbir Kapoor’s film has surpassed the records set by Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol.
With day 3 box office collection Animal has defeated Pathaan and Animal.
Animal has an earning of Rs 71.7 crore on day 3 which is also 1st Sunday of the film’s theatrical run.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan had a Wednesday release so on its day 3 which was a Friday the actioner collected Rs 39.25 crore in India.
On 1st Sunday Pathaan collected Rs 60.75 crore at the domestic box office.
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 had earned Rs 51.7 crore.
