Animal, Sam Bahadur and more new movies, web series to watch in theaters and OTT this week

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming new movie Animal is releasing in theaters on 1st December.

Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal will hit theaters on 1st December.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will stream on Jio Cinema from 2nd December 2023.

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj will premiere on Netflix from 1st December.

Virgin River S5 P2 will stream on Netflix from 30th November 2023.

The Equalizer 3 will stream on Netflix from 1st December 2023.

Korean drama Sweet Home S2 will release on Netflix on 1st December 2023.

Telugu film Martin Luther King will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 29th November 2023.

Hollywood film The Bike Riders will release in theaters on 1st December 2023.

Candy Cane Lane is a comedy horror film releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 1st December 2023.

