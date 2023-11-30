Animal, Sam Bahadur movie review: Which film has left the audience impressed?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor's much anticipated film Animal is going to release on December 1, 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first review of the film that also stars Anil Kapoor is out now and it seems audiences are mighty impressed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The critics on social media have given 4 out of 5 to Animal. The twists and turns in the story are quite interesting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many have hailed Ranbir Kapoor's performance and called him the shinning star of the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some have warned of domestic abuse scenes that can be hurtful.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna's performance is termed as 'brilliant' in the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is also hitting the theatres tomorrow. It is a war drama based on Sam Manekshaw.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So far, Vicky's friends from industry have shared the review and called it an outstanding film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Kaushal penned that nobody could have played the role better than Vicky.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Manekshaw's grandest child raved about Vicky Kaushal and the entire team of Sam Bahadur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even after the trailer launch, Vicky Kaushal's impressive act grabbed a lot of attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like Animal and Sam Bahadur are both impressive but which one will win the box office war? Let's see.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mahabharata: Lesser known love stories that'll blow your mind
Find Out More