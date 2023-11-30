Animal, Sam Bahadur movie review: Which film has left the audience impressed?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's much anticipated film Animal is going to release on December 1, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The first review of the film that also stars Anil Kapoor is out now and it seems audiences are mighty impressed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The critics on social media have given 4 out of 5 to Animal. The twists and turns in the story are quite interesting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Many have hailed Ranbir Kapoor's performance and called him the shinning star of the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Some have warned of domestic abuse scenes that can be hurtful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna's performance is termed as 'brilliant' in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is also hitting the theatres tomorrow. It is a war drama based on Sam Manekshaw.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

So far, Vicky's friends from industry have shared the review and called it an outstanding film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Kaushal penned that nobody could have played the role better than Vicky.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sam Manekshaw's grandest child raved about Vicky Kaushal and the entire team of Sam Bahadur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Even after the trailer launch, Vicky Kaushal's impressive act grabbed a lot of attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It looks like Animal and Sam Bahadur are both impressive but which one will win the box office war? Let's see.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mahabharata: Lesser known love stories that'll blow your mind

 

 Find Out More