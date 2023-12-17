Animal song Jamal Kudu Girl, find out more about new national crush of India
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
India might just have got its new national crush in the form of the Jamal Kudu girl.
The girl from Bobby Deol’s entry song in the movie Jamal Kudu has been going viral over the internet.
The Persian song was being played on Bobby's entry saw some of the choir girls singing it in the video.
The girl in the very middle, Tannaz Dawoodi has been going viral ever since.
Her Instagram numbers followers have drastically skyrocketed.
Tannaz is originally an Iranian model and dancer and can be seen in Bollywood movies sometimes.
However, previously her roles in other movies have been quite short of background roles.
This was the first time around she got the real stage even for a bit but that was enough for the fans.
Tannaz Dawoodi’s Instagram has increased 25fold since she went viral over the internet and it only promises to grow more with time.
The chances of the model being part of more Bollywood times from onwards are expected to increase as well.
