Animal star Bobby Deol and more actors who underwent drastic physical transformation for movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023

Bobby Deol underwent an intense workout regimen for his role in Animal, leading to a physical transformation.

Ranveer Singh gained muscle mass and adhered to a strict diet for his role as Khilji in Padmaavat.

Shahid Kapoor shed weight and sported a disheveled appearance to portray a drug addict in Udta Punjab.

To resemble athlete Milkha Singh, Farhan Akhtar followed an intensive training program in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Randeep Hooda lost a significant amount of weight to portray a prisoner in Sarbjit.

Amitabh Bachchan transformed himself to play a child with Progeria in Paa.

Rajkumar Rao lost considerable weight for his role as a man trapped in an apartment in his movie Trapped.

Vicky Kaushal underwent rigorous training for his role in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Aamir Khan gained weight to portray wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal.

Hrithik Roshan shed muscle mass and weight to play a paraplegic in Guzaarish.

