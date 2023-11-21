Animal star Bobby Deol and more actors who underwent drastic physical transformation for movies
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Bobby Deol underwent an intense workout regimen for his role in Animal, leading to a physical transformation.
Ranveer Singh gained muscle mass and adhered to a strict diet for his role as Khilji in Padmaavat.
Shahid Kapoor shed weight and sported a disheveled appearance to portray a drug addict in Udta Punjab.
To resemble athlete Milkha Singh, Farhan Akhtar followed an intensive training program in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Randeep Hooda lost a significant amount of weight to portray a prisoner in Sarbjit.
Amitabh Bachchan transformed himself to play a child with Progeria in Paa.
Rajkumar Rao lost considerable weight for his role as a man trapped in an apartment in his movie Trapped.
Vicky Kaushal underwent rigorous training for his role in Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Aamir Khan gained weight to portray wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal.
Hrithik Roshan shed muscle mass and weight to play a paraplegic in Guzaarish.
