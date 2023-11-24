Animal star Bobby Deol and other Top 10 actors whose physical transformations left fans shocked and in awe
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Bobby Deol went through an amazing transformation for Animal, he looks near unrecognisable.
Hrithik Roshan went through this insane transformation for his movie fighter which will be releasing in 2024.
Ayushmann gained 10+ KG of lean muscle mass to play his role in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.
Shah Rukh Khan took his fans by surprise with his physical transformation for Pathaan which was released earlier this year.
Sanjay Dutt also went through rigorous training for his role of Adheera in KGF 2.
Vicky Kaushal gained more than 15 kg so that he could accurately represent the role of a military man in Uri.
Ranbir Kapoor’s new movie Animal is on the verge of release and his physical transformation for the same was one to watch.
Hrithik wasn’t the only one putting in work for Fighter, Check out this transformation of Akshay Oberoi for the movie.
Aamir Khan also put up a lot of weight for his role in Dangal and then lost it as well.
Farhan Akhtar built one of the most impressive physiques around so he could accurately portray an athlete for his role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
