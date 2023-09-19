Animal star Bobby Deol rejected these blockbuster movies that proved costly for his Bollywood career

Bobby Deol rejected these Bollywood films that went on to become superhits at the box office.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Karan Arjun

Before Shah Rukh-Salman, the makers considered casting Bobby-Sunny Deol for the film but the film had a different fate.

Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat

The actor was offered the multi-starrer, but he turned down the offer.

Yuva

Bobby was offered Abhishek Bachchan’s role in the film, but had to pass owing to date issues.

36 China Town

Abbas-Mustan were keen on casting Bobby as one of the leads in the mystery-thriller, but things didn’t work out.

Mission Istanbul

The actor refused to be a part of this film due to date issues.

Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi

Sonu Sood’s role was first offered to Bobby, however, the actor declined the offer.

Jab We Met

Bobby was reportedly the first choice to play Shahid Kapoor’s fan favourite character Aditya in the film.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bobby was reportedly offered a role in the film, but the actor refused the offer.

Highway

In an interview, Bobby revealed that Imtiaz wanted him to star in the Alia Bhatt-led film.

Upcoming Films

Bobby Deol will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal. The actor also has Housefull 5, Apne 2 and Kanguva in his kitty.

