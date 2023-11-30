Animal star Bobby Deol, Sunny, Dharmendra net worth after 2023 successes
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
The Deol family are indeed some of the biggest names in the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deol’s share a net worth of more than 1000 crores between them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This year has been particularly good for the family as the 3 of them made their comebacks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra's career has been impressive, starting from the 60’s and to this year where he was a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra’s net worth stands at 450 crores, the actor owns a lot of land and a 100 acre farmhouse in Lonavala.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 was a blockbuster this year and he got a generous paycheck of reportedly 20 crores for the movie as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has a net worth of 130 crores as it seems like he’s not big on investing anywhere.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol’s new movie Animal is all set to come out on 1st December and he’ll make a comeback in the movie playing the role of an antagonist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has a net worth of 66 crores which includes the 6 crore home that he lives in with his family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The most unexpected thing here would be Abhay Deol’s net worth, the youngest of the family boasts a net worth of 400 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has a net worth, 500% higher than his older compatriot Bobby.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Deol’s net worth also stands at around 40-50 crore but it is difficult to estimate as of now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Salaar and more upcoming South Indian movies that can beat Salman Khan's Tiger 3 at the box office
Find Out More