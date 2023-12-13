Animal star Bobby Deol's intense fitness routine revealed; those abs don't come easy
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
Bobby Deol has impressed all with his role in Animal. It is his transformation that has got everyone talking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol is looking younger than ever and his physical transformation left everyone stunned.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All of it is a result of dedication and hard work in gym.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All of it is a result of dedication and hard work in the gym.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by Mensxp.com, bench press dumbbells are a vital part of Bobby Deol's fitness routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The next exercise that he relies on is planks that helps strength the body and also fights aging.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His high-intensity workout training includes pull ups too. It works to get those chiselled arms and upper body.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol is trained by gym trainer Prajwal Shetty and he has shared a video showcasing the actor doing intense push ups too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Want those killer abs? Bobby Deol opts on intense crunches to get a fitter core.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No one can escape a leg day in the gym! Bobby Deol's gym routine holds a perfect balance that focuses on the entire physical fitness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol once revealed that his fitness journey began since Race 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Race 3 to Animal, there is no denying that Bobby Deol has only gotten fitter and hotter!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal diva Tripti Dimri and 8 other actresses who won the National Crush tag
Find Out More