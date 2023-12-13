Animal star Bobby Deol's intense fitness routine revealed; those abs don't come easy

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023

Bobby Deol has impressed all with his role in Animal. It is his transformation that has got everyone talking.

Bobby Deol is looking younger than ever and his physical transformation left everyone stunned.

All of it is a result of dedication and hard work in the gym.

As reported by Mensxp.com, bench press dumbbells are a vital part of Bobby Deol's fitness routine.

The next exercise that he relies on is planks that helps strength the body and also fights aging.

His high-intensity workout training includes pull ups too. It works to get those chiselled arms and upper body.

Bobby Deol is trained by gym trainer Prajwal Shetty and he has shared a video showcasing the actor doing intense push ups too.

Want those killer abs? Bobby Deol opts on intense crunches to get a fitter core.

No one can escape a leg day in the gym! Bobby Deol's gym routine holds a perfect balance that focuses on the entire physical fitness.

Bobby Deol once revealed that his fitness journey began since Race 3.

From Race 3 to Animal, there is no denying that Bobby Deol has only gotten fitter and hotter!

