Animal star Bobby Deol's Top 9 underrated movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Bobby Deol has nailed his performance as a baddie in Animal. Here are some of his underrated movies.
23rd March 1931: Shaheed (Disney+ Hotstar) - A historical biopic portraying the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Badal (Amazon Prime Video) - An action-packed movie revolving around a young man seeking justice for his family.
Kareeb (Amazon Prime Video) - A romantic drama showcasing Bobby Deol's performance as a simple, lovestruck man.
Bichhoo (Disney+ Hotstar) - An action thriller where Bobby Deol portrays a man seeking revenge for his father's murder.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth (Amazon Prime Video) - A murder mystery thriller where man is wrongly accused of murdering his stepfather.
Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (JioCinema) - A romantic film exploring love and relationships in a lighthearted manner.
Soldier (Amazon Prime Video) - A thrilling action film where Bobby Deol plays a character searching for his past.
Kranti (MX Player) - A period drama set against the backdrop of the British Raj, focusing on the fight for freedom.
Dillagi (YouTube) - A romantic drama featuring Bobby Deol and his brother Sunny Deol in pivotal roles.
