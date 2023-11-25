Animal star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and other actors' paychecks will leave you surprised
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
The highly anticipated film Animal is finally set to end the wait and set fire in theaters.
Ranbir Kapoor will play a wild intense character and fans are surprised to see him in a baddy role.
And for the same RK has charged a whopping sum of Rs 70 crore.
The actor’s fees is significantly higher than other actors in the film.
Rashmika Mandanna took home a paycheck of Rs 2 crore.
Anil Kapoor who plays Ranbir’s father in the film has been paid Rs 2 crore.
Bobby Deol has been paid around 4-5 crores.
Shakti Kapoor is also a part of the film and has been paid Rs 30 lakhs.
Tripti Dimri received a paycheck of Rs 40 lakh.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal will release on 1st December.
