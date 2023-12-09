Animal star follows Shah Rukh Khan as highest grossing actor of 2023 in the International market
Rupal Purohit
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is roaring at the box office worldwide.
The film has become a blockbuster, grossing over USD 24.445 million at the global box office.
Ranbir Kapoor is now following Shah Rukh Khan who is highest grossing actor of 2023 in the International market
Shah Rukh Khan tops the list with USD 94.45 million achieved from two films Pathaan and Jawan.
Ranbir Kapoor is in second place with USD 24.445 million from Animal surpassing Ranveer Singh.
With one film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahaani Ranveer Singh has achieved USD 21 million.
Salman Khan holds the fourth place with USD 20.670 million.
Sunny Deol claims the 5th spot with only 1 film Gadar 2 earning USD 7.9 million.
In the coming days, Animal is expected to cross USD 30 million in the international market.
