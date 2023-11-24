Animal star Ranbir Kapoor committed these 10 huge career mistakes
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, Animal will release on 1st December.
Ranbir was offered a role in Gully Boy but he reportedly refused because it was a supporting role.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali was keen on working with Ranbir again and offered him Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, but he didn’t accept the offer.
Dil Dhadakne Do was also one of the movies which Ranbir rejected. Even Kareena Kapoor was offered a role.
Another one of his films that went to Ranveer was Band Baaja Baaraat as Ranbir rejected that for unknown reasons.
Ranbir was also in the list of the many actors who refused to be a part of Delhi Belly until Imran Khan stepped in.
Hrithik Roshan’s role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was first offered by Zoya Akhtar to RK but he rejected.
2 States was yet another movie that he rejected which was later offered to Arjun Kapoor.
Ranbir reportedly had the chance to work with SRK in Dilwale which Varun Dhawan later ended up playing.
Befikre, yes another movie in which Ranveer starred after Ranbir rejected it, but at least he won’t be too sad about rejecting it.
Hrithik starrer Bang Bang was also first offered to Ranbir Kapoor.
