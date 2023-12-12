Animal star Ranbir Kapoor has a lower net worth than Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most talked about couple of Bollywood but do you know their net worth?

After Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani both have added massive sums to their accounts.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy a combined net worth of Rs 885 crore.

Individually, Alia’s net worth is Rs 520 crore while Ranbir’s net worth is Rs 365 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor has a 1.5 times lower net worth than his wife.

RK owns 35 crore worth of an apartment in Mumbai and co-owns a Football team, Mumbai City FC.

While he is an investor in Saavn he has a swanky luxurious car collection.

Alia owns a clothing company Ed-Mama and a production house Eternal Sunshine.

She also bought an apartment worth Rs 32 crore, real estate ventures worth around 60 crore, and investments of approx. Rs 40 crore.

Collectively both have made a jump of 79.2% as after their wedding RK & Alia’s combined net worth was Rs 495 crore but now they have Rs 885 crore.

