Animal star Ranbir Kapoor recommends Top 3 must watch movies of 2023
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted in Chennai for the promotion of his upcoming movie Animal.
During the promotional event, he expressed his admiration towards South Indian Movies and talked about his favourite movies from the recent times.
'Three of my favourite films made in India in the last one-and-a-half-years have been from the Tamil film industry. Jailer, Leo and Vikram'
Jailer was one the highest grossing movies of the year, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the movie can be watched on Prime Video.
Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo which was just behind Jailer on the charts is now available on Netflix to watch.
Released in 2022 and starring Kamal Haasan, Vikram is action thriller and can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ranbir also talked about how amazing the fans of southern industry are and how impactful that factor can be.
Ranbir mentioned Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar and how much they are loved by their fans.
Talking about Animal, Ranbir said that a lot of effort has been put into the dub so that audiences don’t have to wait for a Tamil remake.
Animal also stars southern actress Rashmika Mandanna, alongside other actors like Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor.
Animal will release on December 1 clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.
