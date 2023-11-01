Animal star Ranbir Kapoor to Fardeen Khan: Bollywood celebs who struggled with drug addiction

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

As per India today, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he smoked weed during his film school time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut spoke about her struggle with drug addiction and revealed that she was a drug addict during her initial days in the film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt admitted to having tried every drug in the book and later he overcame the addiction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Somy Ali admitted to trying drugs in college in USA and later came out of it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fardeen Khan was arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine, later he went through a detoxification course.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honey Singh became a drug addict and also developed bipolar disorder and went to a rehab later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prateik Babbar that he was heavily addicted to drugs and he overcame it in no time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddhant Kapoor was arrested for allegedly consuming drugs during a rave party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fardeen Khan was reportedly caught with 9 gm of cocaine and was arrested by police in 2001.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

During Rockstar shooting, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly took drugs to pull up a scene.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mahabharata: Why did Arjuna want to kill his own brother Yudhishthir?

 

 Find Out More