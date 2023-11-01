Animal star Ranbir Kapoor to Fardeen Khan: Bollywood celebs who struggled with drug addiction
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
As per India today, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he smoked weed during his film school time.
Kangana Ranaut spoke about her struggle with drug addiction and revealed that she was a drug addict during her initial days in the film industry.
Sanjay Dutt admitted to having tried every drug in the book and later he overcame the addiction.
Somy Ali admitted to trying drugs in college in USA and later came out of it.
Fardeen Khan was arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine, later he went through a detoxification course.
Honey Singh became a drug addict and also developed bipolar disorder and went to a rehab later.
Prateik Babbar that he was heavily addicted to drugs and he overcame it in no time.
Siddhant Kapoor was arrested for allegedly consuming drugs during a rave party.
Fardeen Khan was reportedly caught with 9 gm of cocaine and was arrested by police in 2001.
During Rockstar shooting, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly took drugs to pull up a scene.
