Animal star Ranbir Kapoor to Jaya Bachchan: Top celebs who couldn't handle anger in public
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023
Animal star Ranbir Kapoor has at times shown his angry side in front of media and public. We all remember the infamous episode of him taking a camera from shutterbug.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya Bachchan often makes it to the headlines as videos of her schooling paparazzi go viral. She has at times received flak for it too.
Not very long ago, a video of Shahid Kapoor schooling the paparazzi for screaming had gone viral.
There have been times when Salman Khan has hit headlines because of his anger. Recently a video of him warning a fan who was trying to take selfie had also gone viral.
A video of Nayanthara and husband had gone viral in which the Jawan actress threatened to break a fan's phone during their temple visit.
Hrithik Roshan is Mr Cool but there was an incident when he lost his cool on shutterbugs when he was with his kids. It was purely because his kids' privacy was invaded.
John Abraham has at times showcased his angry side in public. There are a few videos of him getting angry at fans.
Parineeti Chopra has shown her angry side on a few occasions. She gave it back properly when she was asked about weight gain.
A video of Priyanka Chopra had recently gone viral in which she was angry with fans for breaching her security.
All the Bollywood buffs are aware of Govinda slapping a fan on the sets fiasco. A major controversy followed.
Alia Bhatt often keeps her cool but she got really angry when she was asked a GK question and slammed a paparazzi.
Kangana Ranaut is also on the list. The video of the actress arguing with a journalist during Judgementall Hai Kya promotions remained viral for days.
